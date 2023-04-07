If you live in Texas, you know that Whataburger is so much more than just a fast food chain — it's a Texas icon! And now, residents of the largest city in the state without a Whataburger will soon be able to experience that icon for themselves. Flower Mound, you're getting your first Whataburger!

The Flower Mound Town Council unanimously voted to approve an ordinance this week that would bring a new commercial development to town that includes two fast food restaurants and a drive-thru coffee shop, The Cross Timbers Gazette reports. In addition to the town's first Whataburger location, Flower Mound is getting its first Slim Chickens, as well as a Dutch Bros coffee shop.

"It will be great to actually have a Whataburger in town. The largest city in Texas that doesn't have a Whataburger is Flower Mound. I have eaten at a Slim Chickens, I think it'll do well in Flower Mound, as well," said Councilman Jim Engel.

All restaurants will be located on the west side of FM 2499. They're all expected to open in spring 2024, weather permitting.