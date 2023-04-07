Live Like Royalty In This Epic Real-Life Castle For Sale In Texas

By Dani Medina

April 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images, Google Maps

For those who have always dreamt of living in a castle, your royal opportunity has arrived! A stunning home, reminiscent of an actual castle, has just hit the market in Texas, offering the chance to experience regal living in the heart of the Lone Star State.

The 14,000-square-foot home, located in one of Dallas' most sought after suburbs in Southlake, has an asking price of $7.85 million, according to the listing held by Jason Clark with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. The seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion was built in 2009 and sits on 1.6 acres. It comes with everything you need to live the high life, including a wine cellar, library, entertainment room, home theater, elevator, fitness room, tennis court, swimming pool and five-car garage.

The primary suite includes a two-story closet, coffee bar and indoor and outdoor seating areas, too. And of course there's a guest house, which comes with two additional bedrooms.

Check out the listing and photos.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.