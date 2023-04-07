Live Like Royalty In This Epic Real-Life Castle For Sale In Texas

For those who have always dreamt of living in a castle, your royal opportunity has arrived! A stunning home, reminiscent of an actual castle, has just hit the market in Texas, offering the chance to experience regal living in the heart of the Lone Star State.

The 14,000-square-foot home, located in one of Dallas' most sought after suburbs in Southlake, has an asking price of $7.85 million, according to the listing held by Jason Clark with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. The seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion was built in 2009 and sits on 1.6 acres. It comes with everything you need to live the high life, including a wine cellar, library, entertainment room, home theater, elevator, fitness room, tennis court, swimming pool and five-car garage.

The primary suite includes a two-story closet, coffee bar and indoor and outdoor seating areas, too. And of course there's a guest house, which comes with two additional bedrooms.

Check out the listing and photos.