Michigan Man Posing As A Cop Busted After Pulling Over Real Officer

A Michigan man was arrested for allegedly posing as a police officer. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said that 18-year-old Christian Katan Mansoor was busted after he tried to pull over an off-duty Waterford Township police officer in Rochester Hills.

After pulling over, the off-duty introduced herself and asked Mansoor for his identification and what precinct he worked for. He told her that he was a Detroit police officer with the 12th Precinct and had to return to his car to get identification.

Mansoor then got back in his silver BMW and drove away. The off-duty officer then pursued Mansoor and chased him to a trailer park. When officers approached, they saw Mansoor trying to swap the license plate with a different one.

He fled on foot and was taken into custody after a brief chase. He was charged with a misdemeanor and released on a $5,000 bond.

Officials believe that Mansoor has posed as a police officer before and have asked the public to contact the sheriff's office if they were stopped by him.

"Individuals that pose as police officers present a threat to the public and undermine legitimate law enforcement," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Thankfully, this individual was caught and is being held accountable for the incident."