Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In The Entire State

What do you get in your burrito? Do you stuff it with rice, beans, chicken, and peppers, or do you prefer chorizo, pico, corn, avocado, and cheese? Many restaurants will also offer a side of chips, guac, or pico! Regardless of what you choose to pile into your burrito, there is one restaurant in Michigan known for using the freshest ingredients, and providing the best options to customers.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best burrito in all of Michigan is served at Loco Burrito located in Saugatuck. These burritos are praised for their huge size, and bottomless sides.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the best burrito in the entire state:

"OK, weirdly enough this Yelp page says it’s called El Burrito Feliz, but the sign outside and menu at this gem of a restaurant in Saugatuck calls it Loco Burrito (not to be confused with the Illinois El Burrito Loco chain). If you want delicious Tex-Mex fare, with bottomless chips and salsa and margaritas the size of your face, this is the place to go in Michigan. And, yes, the burrito options are plentiful and massive."

For more information regarding the best burritos across the country visit farandwide.com.