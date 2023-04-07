Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Chinese Food In The Entire State

What is your go to meal when ordering food at a Chinese restaurant? You cannot go wrong with a heaping plate of noodles, vegetables, spring rolls, and orange chicken! Some prefer General Tso's and rice over orange chicken and noodles, but regardless of your plate preference, there is one restaurant in the state that serves this cuisine better than the rest!

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best Chinese food in the entire state can be found at Tea House located in Minneapolis.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best place to order Chinese food in Minnesota:

"Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states. Most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso's chicken and chop suey. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Minneapolis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area."

