Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In The Entire State

What do you get in your burrito? Do you fill it with rice, beans, chicken, and peppers, or do you prefer chorizo, pico, corn, avocado, and cheese? Many restaurants will also offer a side of chips, guac, or pico! Regardless of what you choose to pile into your burrito, there is one restaurant in Nebraska known for using the freshest ingredients, and providing the best options to customers.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best burrito in all of Nebraska is served at For The Love of Food located in Bellevue. This one-stop-burrito-shop is actually operated inside of a food truck. They are known primarily for their buffalo chicken burrito, and the flavor that is packed into each meal.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the best burrito in the entire state:

"Have you noticed a theme? There are a lot of stupid-good food trucks out there, and For the Love of Food is one of them. The meats are slow-cooked to lock in moisture and flavor, and it does wonders. The buffalo chicken burrito, a signature confection combining spicy chicken breast with crispy potatoes and blue cheese, comes highly recommended. This place usually sells out before closing time, so get there early!"

For more information regarding the best burritos across the country visit farandwide.com.