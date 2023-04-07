New Mexico Police Fatally Shoot Homeowner While Responding To Wrong House

The New Mexico State Police released new details about an officer-involved shooting that happened earlier in the week and left an innocent homeowner dead.

Officers with the Farmington Police Department responded to the domestic violence call on Wednesday (April 5) night. When officers arrived, they went to the wrong home and knocked on the door.

"Once on scene, officers mistakenly approached 5305 Valley View Avenue instead of 5308 Valley View Avenue," the state police said in a statement. "Officers knocked on the front door of 5305 Valley View Avenue and announced themselves as Farmington police officers. When there was no answer at 5305, officers asked their dispatch to call the reporting party back and have them come to the front door."

As the officers backed away from the home, a man, later identified as 52-year-old Robert Dotson, opened the door armed with a gun. Officers saw the gun and opened fire, striking Dotson several times. His wife, who was also armed, returned fire.

When she realized that she was shooting at police officers, she stopped firing and put down the gun.

Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was not injured and was not initially charged with a crime. Body camera footage from the shooting is expected to be released next week.

"There's nothing I can say that will make this better. It's a terrible event, and I'm heartbroken over it," Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said.