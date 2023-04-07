Ohio Is For Lovers Festival Reveals Stacked Lineup: See Who's Performing

The second annual Ohio Is For Lovers festival is returning later this year with absolutely stacked lineup of all your favorite emo and rock bands.

The Ohio Is For Lovers festival will set up shop at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on September 9 as headliners Jimmy Eat World and Alkaline Trio rock the stage with a host of other bands, per FOX 19. Other acts include some of Ohio's very own, such as Relient K, Kennyhoopla and Hawthorne Heights, the latter of which is responsible for launching the inaugural festival in 2022, giving it its name thanks to one of its biggest songs.

"In year one, we got to go to a few of our favorite cities, with bands that are our friends, and some bands that we simply love," said Hawthorne Heights' JT Woodruff, in a statement on the festival website. "We want to give fans an inclusionary place to go that features a wide variety of bands from all walks of life, and we want to do it with a smile on our face, because we have chosen to work with people who we love and respect. The most important part for us is to make sure that the fan experience is equal to the band experience. We just want everyone to have fun, and have an easy day together."

The lineup also includes Underoath, State Champs, Saosin, The Starting Line, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Motherfolk, The Missed, Sign Language, Slutbomb, Skye Wallace, Proper, Nox Novacula, Knavery, Life In Idle, Xanny Stars and Lost Henry.