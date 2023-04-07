Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In The Entire State

What do you get in your burrito? Do you fill it with rice, beans, chicken, and peppers, or do you prefer chorizo, pico, corn, avocado, and cheese? Many restaurants will also offer a side of chips, guac, or pico! Regardless of what you choose to pile into your burrito, there is one restaurant in Pennsylvania known for using the freshest ingredients, and providing the best options to customers.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best burrito in all of Pennsylvania is served at Baby Loves Taco's located in Pittsburgh. This no frills location is known for their breakfast burrito among other menu favorites!

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the best burrito in the entire state:

"There’s something special about hole-in-the-wall taco joints. Baby Loves Tacos may not have much to offer in terms of seating — and we mean nothing, it has literally no place to sit — but its breakfast burrito has a near-cult following. It’s only served in the morning, but it’s worth getting up early for. Though bacon is a popular add-on, it also has plenty of vegan options."

For more information regarding the best burritos across the country visit farandwide.com.