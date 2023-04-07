The Best Fried Chicken Joint In Texas Might Surprise You

If you're a fan of fried chicken — and who isn't? — you know that not all chicken is created equal. Whether you like it crispy or juicy, it's a comfort food enjoyed by many. But where can you find the best? To help you do just that, Taste of Home compiled a list of the top spots in every state to get your fried chicken fix that range from "traditional to anything-but-ordinary."

In Texas, you can find the best fried chicken at Chuy's, of all places. Here's what Taste of Home said to back up its decision:

People go crazy over the Elvis Green Chile Fried Chicken at Chuy’s (which has now become a national chain). Smothered in spicy green chile sauce and cheddar cheese, the chicken itself gets its crunchy coating from one special secret ingredient: Lay’s potato chips. We can’t get enough Lay’s.

Check out the full report.

