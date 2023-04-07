This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Fried Chicken
By Zuri Anderson
April 7, 2023
There are so many great things to say about fried chicken. Crunchy, juicy, and satisfying are among the words that come to mind, but depending on where you order it from, it could be more than that. We're talking about restaurants that either keep it classic or go above and beyond to elevate the taste of this comfort food.
If you're craving some crunch, Taste of Home compiled a list of every state's most delicious fried chicken. The website states, "Winner winner, chicken dinner! From traditional to anything-but-ordinary, these are the spots serving the best fried chicken recipe in each state."
According to writers, The Post Chicken & Beer serves Colorado's best fried chicken! Here's why they chose it:
"Can fried chicken be gluten-free? The crew at The Post Brewing Co. say abso-'cluckin''-lutely. After hours of research and spreadsheets on the perfect batter-to-chicken ratio (seriously), they’ve nailed it with their brine, buttermilk and seasoning process."
The Post Brewing Co. has several locations across Colorado. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.
Still hungry and want to add more restaurants to your bucket list? Check out the full list on Taste of Home's website.