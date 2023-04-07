This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Fried Chicken

There are so many great things to say about fried chicken. Crunchy, juicy, and satisfying are among the words that come to mind, but depending on where you order it from, it could be more than that. We're talking about restaurants that either keep it classic or go above and beyond to elevate the taste of this comfort food.

If you're craving some crunch, Taste of Home compiled a list of every state's most delicious fried chicken. The website states, "Winner winner, chicken dinner! From traditional to anything-but-ordinary, these are the spots serving the best fried chicken recipe in each state."

According to writers, KYU serves Florida's best fried chicken! Here's why they chose it:

"Move over Kentucky Fried Chicken… there’s a different KFC in town: Korean Fried Chicken. Double fried and wood-fired, the spicy poultry dish on the menu at KYU (pronounced “Q”) offers the best of both worlds: less grease and more crunch."