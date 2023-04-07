This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Fried Chicken

By Zuri Anderson

April 7, 2023

Delicious homemade oven baked fried chicken on a white plate, side view. Closeup.
Photo: Getty Images

There are so many great things to say about fried chicken. Crunchy, juicy, and satisfying are among the words that come to mind, but depending on where you order it from, it could be more than that. We're talking about restaurants that either keep it classic or go above and beyond to elevate the taste of this comfort food.

If you're craving some crunch, Taste of Home compiled a list of every state's most delicious fried chicken. The website states, "Winner winner, chicken dinner! From traditional to anything-but-ordinary, these are the spots serving the best fried chicken recipe in each state."

According to writers, Heaven Sent Fried Chicken serves Washington state's best fried chicken! Here's why they chose it:

"Are the breaded birds at this Northern chain really sent from above? No… but they definitely taste like they are. With meat so tender it almost melts in your mouth, you’ll understand why chef Ezell Stephens was flown to Chicago to make his famous fried chicken for Oprah herself. Here’s what else Oprah loves to eat."

Heaven Sent has two locations in the Seattle area: Lake City (14330 Lake City Way NE) and Everett (615 112th St SE).

Still hungry and want to add more restaurants to your bucket list? Check out the full list on Taste of Home's website.

