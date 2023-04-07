Two Juveniles Arrested In Gang-Related Killings Of 3 Florida Teens

The Marion County Sheriff's Office announced that two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of three teenagers. A third suspect remains at large.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said that 16-year-old Layla Silvernail, Camille Quarles, 16, and an unidentified 17-year-old male were part of a gang with Christopher Atkins, 12, Robert Robinson, 17, and Tahj Brewton, 16. He said that the group was responsible for committing burglaries in the area and that a dispute between them led to the fatal shootings last week.

On March 30, Silvernail was found on the side of the road with gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died a few days later. The next morning, deputies received a report about a shooting and found a 17-year-old male deceased on the side of the road with gunshot wounds.

On April 1, authorities found Quarles' body in a partially submerged Chevrolet Cruze, which belonged to Silvernail. She was also shot to death.

"Basically, in simple terms, there is no honor among thieves," Woods said at a press conference. "And at some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them."

Atkins and Robinson have both been taken into custody and admitted to shooting the three teens. Brewton remains at large.