Update On Woman Who Disappeared After Not Boarding California Cruise Ship

Alaina Marie Adams was supposed to board a cruise ship docked along Pier 27 in San Francisco on April 3rd. When she did not show up for the cruise, suspicions arose and police were called to the scene. The San Francisco Police Department took to Facebook on April 4th to share the missing persons case with followers. They noted that no foul play was suspected at the start of the investigation. Just one day after she went missing, Adams was found walking a city street in good health.

"On April 4, 2023, The San Francisco Police Department issued a news release seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Alaina Marie Adams, who is from out of state, was supposed to board a cruise ship at Pier 27. It was discovered that Adams did not board the ship. Adams location was unconfirmed at the time the reportee last spoke with her. Adams was located on April 5, 2023, on the 1200 block of Columbus Street and appeared to be in good health, and foul play is not suspected."