WATCH: King's Guard Screams At Tourist Taking A Photo With Him

A tourist was shocked after a member of the King's Guard screamed at her outside of Buckingham Palace. The woman walked up to the guard who was standing at attention in armor and holding a sword to take a photograph.

As the woman smiles for the camera, the guard stomps his foot, turns to the woman, and screams, "Do not touch the King's Life Guard," before snapping back to attention.

The woman appears stunned by his harsh reaction and takes a step back.

While members of the King's Guard are supposed to stand at attention and refrain from smiling or speaking, they are allowed to intervene when tourists touch them or get in their way. According to Londonpedia, in extreme cases, they can point their sword or bayonet at any unruly tourists.

A video of the guard yelling at the woman was shared on the TikTok channel thekingsguardsofficial. The video has been viewed over 27 million times and has thousands of comments, with many people criticizing the woman for getting too close to the guard.

"He's not a show attraction he's there to guard the king. Got a job to do," one woman replied.