'Wheel' Fans Accuse Pat Sajak Of 'Robbing' Contestant Of $100,000 Prize

By Jason Hall

April 7, 2023

Numerous Wheel of Fortune fans accused the show and longtime host Pat Sajak of robbing a contestant of the $100,000 prize during the bonus puzzle of Thursday's (April 6) broadcast.

Alexa Hoekstra, who represented Texas Woman's University, was ruled to have incorrectly guessed on the puzzle, which spelled out "just winging it," after providing several responses.

"You were right there," Sajak said as the live studio audience groaned in disappointment before opening the prize card, which revealed the $100,000 total.

Many viewers, however, shared clips arguing that Alexa did say "winging," despite being ruled incorrect.

"@WheelofFortune I clearly heard her say just winging it that lady was robbed on national TV," Twitter user @Bialoszynski wrote.

⁦⁦"@WheelofFortune⁩ here is the replay. She said it!!!! Looks like Pat started to say “say it again” but stopped," Twitter user @SarahMilroy wrote. "You can tell she is confused it wasn’t right. And final expression when it was revealed was “wait I said that”.

Others, however, argued that Alexa did, in fact, pronounce the answer as "winning."

"To me she says win-ning it, no hint of a G sound at all. They got the call right according to the rules. She should have repeated it with enunciation," Twitter user @ZimmerTour wrote.

"Absolutely is saying just winning it on second watch," Twitter user @Phlooka wrote.

Ultimately, Alexa went home with $19,950 in total winnings.

“I feel terrible, but anyway you win $19.2K - still an impressive haul," Sajak said.

