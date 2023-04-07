'Wheel' Fans Accuse Pat Sajak Of 'Robbing' Contestant Of $100,000 Prize

Numerous Wheel of Fortune fans accused the show and longtime host Pat Sajak of robbing a contestant of the $100,000 prize during the bonus puzzle of Thursday's (April 6) broadcast.

Alexa Hoekstra, who represented Texas Woman's University, was ruled to have incorrectly guessed on the puzzle, which spelled out "just winging it," after providing several responses.

"You were right there," Sajak said as the live studio audience groaned in disappointment before opening the prize card, which revealed the $100,000 total.

Many viewers, however, shared clips arguing that Alexa did say "winging," despite being ruled incorrect.

"@WheelofFortune I clearly heard her say just winging it that lady was robbed on national TV," Twitter user @Bialoszynski wrote.