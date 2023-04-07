'Wheel' Fans Accuse Pat Sajak Of 'Robbing' Contestant Of $100,000 Prize
By Jason Hall
April 7, 2023
Numerous Wheel of Fortune fans accused the show and longtime host Pat Sajak of robbing a contestant of the $100,000 prize during the bonus puzzle of Thursday's (April 6) broadcast.
Alexa Hoekstra, who represented Texas Woman's University, was ruled to have incorrectly guessed on the puzzle, which spelled out "just winging it," after providing several responses.
"You were right there," Sajak said as the live studio audience groaned in disappointment before opening the prize card, which revealed the $100,000 total.
Many viewers, however, shared clips arguing that Alexa did say "winging," despite being ruled incorrect.
"@WheelofFortune I clearly heard her say just winging it that lady was robbed on national TV," Twitter user @Bialoszynski wrote.
@WheelofFortune I clearly heard her say just winging it that lady was robbed on national TV— ski (@bialoszynski) April 6, 2023
"@WheelofFortune here is the replay. She said it!!!! Looks like Pat started to say “say it again” but stopped," Twitter user @SarahMilroy wrote. "You can tell she is confused it wasn’t right. And final expression when it was revealed was “wait I said that”.
.@WheelofFortune here is the replay. She said it!!!! Looks like Pat started to say “say it again” but stopped. You can tell she is confused it wasn’t right. And final expression when it was revealed was “wait I said that”. pic.twitter.com/8oUbdccDT7— Sara Milroy (@saramilroy) April 6, 2023
Others, however, argued that Alexa did, in fact, pronounce the answer as "winning."
"To me she says win-ning it, no hint of a G sound at all. They got the call right according to the rules. She should have repeated it with enunciation," Twitter user @ZimmerTour wrote.
To me she says win-ning it, no hint of a G sound at all. They got the call right according to the rules. She should have repeated it with enunciation.— Mike Zimmer's Reckoning (@ZimmerTour) April 7, 2023
"Absolutely is saying just winning it on second watch," Twitter user @Phlooka wrote.
Absolutely is saying just winning it on second watch— Phlooka (@phlooka) April 6, 2023
Ultimately, Alexa went home with $19,950 in total winnings.
“I feel terrible, but anyway you win $19.2K - still an impressive haul," Sajak said.