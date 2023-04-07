Why You Should Avoid The Most Popular Road In Hawaii

By Logan DeLoye

April 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

400 to 600 people travel the most popular road in all of Hawaii each day. Despite its popularity and beautiful scenery, this particular road is extremely dangerous. According to SF Gate, the Hana Highway, winding 52-miles along the Eastern coast of Maui, has been heavily traveled by tourists for nearly a century.

The road features 56 one lane bridges, 1,000-foot drops, and multiple "blind curves." When travelers take this road, they often stop to take photos along the side without checking to see if it is legal. Hana Highway Regulation community coordinator Napua Hueu told SF Gate that the organization is looking to have directional arrows drawn to make the road safer for travelers.

“We’re really trying to have the industry and state of Hawaii leadership understand that this is very much a Disneyland without any directions or personnel. Everybody’s just kind of like crawling out everywhere, you know, not buckling in for the rides that they’re on, and we really need to just have some basic, you know, directional arrows [that] would help at this point.” Hueu mentioned guided tours as one way to travel more safely along the road.

“All of the legal tour operators, again, don’t go to the sites that are technically on private property and are a hazard for visitors in general.” The Hawaii Tourism Authority hopes to gather staff to "help direct visitors" around the road in the future.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.