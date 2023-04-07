Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so what better way to jump start your day than with a delicious, hearty meal at one of the best breakfast restaurants in the state!

LoveFood searched around the country for the best breakfast joints, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"America's breakfasts are legendary. From eggs Benedict and pancakes to burritos, beignets, and rice bowls, the diversity of dishes on offer is so ginormous that you could live off breakfast for the rest of your days and never be bored."

So which Wisconsin restaurant was named the best breakfast joint in the state?

Mad Rooster Cafe

Milwaukee's Mad Rooster Cafe has everything you'd want for breakfast, from french toast, eggs Benedict, corned beef hash and even crepes. The restaurant has a 4.6 star rating on Google with nearly 4,000 reviews.

Mad Rooster Cafe is located at 4401 W Greenfield Avenue in Milwaukee. There's even a second location in Kenosha.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The ultimate breakfast joint, Mad Rooster Cafe has got everything. From frittatas and omelettes to waffles, pancakes, skillets, and scrambles, you name it, it's on the menu. Looking to try something different? Check out the customer favorite: chilaquiles. A traditional Mexican breakfast food, it features fresh corn tortilla chips topped with salsa, jack cheese, Cheddar, eggs your way, and skirt steak."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best spots around the country for breakfast.