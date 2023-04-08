Flea's Target Run Takes A Hilarious Turn With Near-Pants-Pooping Emergency

Flea is no stranger to making headlines, but his recent Target run has attracted widespread attention for an entirely different reason. The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist went viral on Twitter for a hilarious account of his near-pants-pooping bathroom emergency during his shopping trip that he calls "rock star glamour."

In a tweet, the 60-year-old rocker detailed his trip to Target, that included a shopping list of two items: nail clippers and a nose hair trimmer. Employees were quick to notice Flea in the building and rushed to ask him for selfies and show him some love.

"Two minutes later I get hit with a major urge to take a s---. They tell me bathroom is downstairs, I go there but ten people in line, I'm about to soil my trousers," Flea said. "I go to employees and plead, please can I use employees bathroom they say no employees only."

Flea then said he ran across the street to a café in an attempt to use their restroom, but "the cafe lady threatens to call security on me for politely asking for bathroom." Oh, and on the way to this bathroom, Flea said a fan called him an "a--hole for not stopping to take a selfie with him."

Luckily, Flea made it "by the skin of my teeth" to a restroom at a restaurant a few blocks away. Phew!