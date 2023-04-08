Love Is Blind star Bartise Bowden is a dad!

The Netflix reality TV star announced on Instagram on Friday (April 7) that he welcomed his first child, a baby boy. "Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man," he wrote alongside a series of photos of him with his newborn child.

Speaking of being the "villain," Bowden, who also appeared on Netflix's Perfect Match, previously opened up about his experience on being a controversial character on TV. "I looked like a dumbass, I looked arrogant. I looked insensitive. I looked selfish. It is what it is. I can only learn from it. I can only grow from it," he previously told Entertainment Tonight.

It remains unclear at this time what his son's name is or who the mother is. During his time on Love Is Blind, he shared a connection with Raven Ross in the pods, but ultimately decided to get engaged to Nancy Rodriguez, who he infamously denied at the altar after experiencing several relationship struggles. On Perfect Match, he explored connections with Izzy Fairthorne, Ines Tazi and Abbey Humphreys.