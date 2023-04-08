Six Beachgoers Injured In Shooting During Senior Skip Day

Six people were injured in a shooting at the beach in South Carolina during senior skip day on Friday (April 7). The Isle of Palms Police Department said that several fights broke out as hundreds of people gathered on the beach.

"There were a couple of altercations, and during one of those altercations, there were several shots that were fired," Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett told reporters.

He said that five of the victims were teenagers, while the sixth victim was an adult. They were all transported to the Medical University of South Carolina with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cornett said that authorities have arrested multiple people and recovered at least two pistols. According to WCBD, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carrying of a firearm. An 18-year-old was also taken into custody and is facing charges of possession of a firearm in a municipal parking lot.

Investigators have not said if those guns were used in the shooting.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said that many of the attendees are refusing to cooperate with investigators and asked the public to come forward with any information they have about the shooting.

"There were people who were on that beach who know what happened," Sheriff Graziano said. "We couldn't get cooperation from most of the folks that we spoke to yesterday, get got some, but we need them to come forward."