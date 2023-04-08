Swiftie Mom's Epic Note Explaining Child's Absence For Eras Tour Goes Viral

A Swiftie mom is going viral for the epic note she sent to her daughter's teacher — and we don't blame her at all!

Karen Vladeck, a mom and legal recruiter from Texas, shared a screenshot of the email she sent her daughter Maddie's teacher letting her know that when Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" rolls into town, there will be a "Blank Space" at Maddie's desk.

"I'm writing to let you know that Maddie won't be in school on 4/24 because she is going to the Taylor Swift concert in Houston," Vladeck began the email, which had a hilarious subject line that reads, "It's Me, Hi, I'm the Problem, It's Me." "I hope missing school doesn't ruin her otherwise stellar Reputation, but she begged me to go and maybe I Should Have Said No but I didn't want to be Mean. So It Goes..."

Vladeck continued her note to Ms. Parks, and of course, included a few more T-Swift puns. "Anyway, I hope this doesn't leave any Bad Blood between you and Maddie and that things for the rest of the year are not Treacherous. I know I Did Something Bad and I promise this will be The Last Time she has an unexcused absence before the Cruel Summer starts," she continued, signing off by saying "Forever & Always."