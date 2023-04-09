Lainey Wilson Reveals Why She Almost Quit 'Yellowstone'

Lainey Wilson is opening up about almost quitting the hit show Yellowstone. The country hitmaker talked about how she considered leaving the show due to her dad's health during a recent interview per People. "In the middle of filming Yellowstone, my daddy was in the hospital," Wilson explained. "He spent two months in ICU in Houston, fighting for his life. The doctors told us he's not gonna make it, there's a big chance he's not gonna make it."

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer added that while she "was on top of the world when it came to opportunities," she and her family "were really, really going through it" behind the scenes. It turns out her father helped her make a decision about her fate on the show.

"I was in Houston with my daddy standing next to his bed, and I was like, 'I'm not going to film. I can't do it. I can't do it,'" she recalled. "And he woke up just in time before I really made up my mind, and he said, 'I don't care if it was my funeral, if you got a job that needs to be done you'd better go do it and not come back until it's done.'" She went on, "And so, I had to kind of pull up my bootstraps and I had to think what would he want me to do. I had to find that courage from a place I had never actually had [dug] down so deep inside."

Luckily, she had some support from her Yellowstone cast members. "Every day we were on set they were wanting updates about, 'How's your daddy doing? We're praying. We're lifting him up,'" she recalled. "Every single person just came up to me and was loving on me as much as they could. That's truly, I think, what also gave me the strength to keep on pushing through."