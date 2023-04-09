Prince Louis Makes Adorable Easter Debut With The Royal Family

Prince William and Princess Kate also wrote blue to match their children. During the outing, Prince Louis got to show off his royal handshake while meeting the pastor after the church service. The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales is pretty new to public outings but he made a huge splash when he joined his family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee last summer.

The internet lit up when Prince Louis covered his ears and made hilarious faces while military planes flew over Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour on June 2nd. The young royal went viral for his adorable reactions while the rest of the Royal Family calmly stood on the balcony. While chatting with members of the public in 2022, Kate reportedly said, "I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he's a proper boy now." Louis will turn 5 on April 23rd, and royal fans can expect his parents to share new portrait of the young royal.