Birthday Boy Wins Huge California Lottery Prize From First Ever Ticket

Imagine entering adulthood as a millionaire.

California native Kaleb Heng just became old enough to legally play the lottery. Upon scratching off his first ever lottery ticket for his 18th birthday, Heng could not believe his luck. According to UPI, his grandmother gifted him "The Perfect Gift" scratch-off for his birthday, and the rest was history. Heng's mother was driving him to a fishing trip when he decided to scratch-off the ticket in the car. Each scratch revealed numbers so exciting and surprising that his mother had to pull the car over.

"My mom was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched it. We had to pull over. It was a million dollars, and I didn't even have an ID yet. We turned around and went home because I had to get an ID before I could even claim the ticket."

In order to claim a California lottery prize, one must present a valid drivers license. In a shocking turn of events, Heng won a million dollars from a lottery ticket before he was legally allowed to claim a lottery prize. Heng told lottery officials that he plans to put the money towards college and invest in his future.