Cardi B Denounces Child Predators In Response To Upsetting Dalai Lama Video

"This world is full of predators," Cardi tweeted. "They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them."



While she refused to tweet his name, the mother of two did retweet a report about the spiritual leader and his recent controversy. There are plenty of fans who agreed with Cardi's plight. However, she also managed to find people who disagreed with her all because of her own past. Some people brought up the time when she admitted to drugging and robbing men during her time as a stripper. She addressed those haters in an Instagram comment per TMZ.



"How are y'all bringing up a situation from my past when GROWN ASS DRUNK MEN were trying to take advantage of me and finesse me out my body because I said protect ya kids from predators?" she wrote. "Like do y'all want them to get preyed on or something? ... PROTECT OUR KIDS and let them know not to let anyone touch their private parts. Don't let no one kiss them in their mouth. And always feel comfortable letting mommy and daddy know what happens. If you find a problem wit that then I'm side eyeing you."



While Bardi remains unapologetic, the Dalai Lama recently issued an apology for the video. See what else she had to say on the situation below.