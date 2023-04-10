Dalai Lama Apologizes After Asking Child To 'Suck' His Tongue

The Dalai Lama issued an apology after a video recently emerged showing him kissing a child on the lips before asking the boy to "suck my tongue" during an in northern India earlier this year.

The office of the spiritual leader said he "regrets" the incident and "wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” in a statement obtained by CNN on Monday (April 10).

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” the statement said.

The video, which recently went viral on social media, showed the current Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, the best known Buddhist figure in the world, having an exchange with a young boy during a February event with the M3M Foundation in event in Dharamshala, where the spiritual leader resides.