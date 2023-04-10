Did Taylor Swift Hint At Joe Alwyn Split During The Eras Tour?

As you've likely heard, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, have reportedly parted ways. According to ET's news breaking story on April 8th, the breakup "was not dramatic... The relationship had just run its course. It's why (Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any shows."

With this new information, fans think an unexpected change in a recent show on Swift's The Eras Tour may have hinted at the breakup a week prior. During her shows in Arlington, Texas at the end of March, Swift surprised fans with a change in her three-hour-long setlist and gave the song "The 1" its live debut. So, how does that hint at the breakup? Well, according to fans, "The 1" is a breakup song and it just so happened to replace the love song "Invisible String" which is believed to be about Alwyn.

Since the first Arlington show, Swift has kept the change in the setlist. "You think you can just scroll the setlist? You think you can just come prepared?" Swift told the crowd at the time. "Let it be said about the 'Eras Tour'... there’s high jinks." While Alwyn hasn't been seen at any shows, a source claimed, before the news of the breakup, "Joe will travel with her when he can," and added "They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career."

The former couple has yet to publicly address the breakup and they likely won't since they kept their relationship private throughout their 6 years of dating.