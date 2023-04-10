Florida Woman Crashes Rolls Royce Into $3 Million Art Sculpture

By Zuri Anderson

April 10, 2023

Photo: Palm Beach Police Department

A 66-year-old Florida woman recently drove her luxury car through a backyard and damaged a coral art sculpture reportedly worth nearly $3 million.

On March 31, Elizabeth S. Raese was driving her 2021 Rolls Royce on Canterbury Lane in Palm Beach, according to a police report obtained by WPEC. Surveillance video shows Raese entering the property before driving down east and hitting a curb on the north side of the driveway. Police said the vehicle stopped before driving again and striking the expensive art piece.

Officers claim the driver then drove east, blasting through a landscape fence and a five-foot-tall seawall. When the vehicle finally stopped, the front of the Rolls Royce was resting on the sand while the rear was sitting on top of the seawall, as shown by photos taken by police.

When officers questioned Raese about the incident, she told them she couldn't remember what led up to the crash. Police said the 66-year-old didn't appear intoxicated at the time.

Damage to the seawall was capped at $10,000, while the landscape fence took an estimated $50 worth of damage, reporters learned. The scuff marks to the curb are estimated to be $50, as well. A statement from the homeowner confirmed the coral art sculpture to be valued at nearly $3 million, per The Daily Mail.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue removed Raese from the vehicle, and she was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center for evaluation. No word on if she'll face charges for the crash.

Nobody else was hurt in the incident, and the Rolls Royce was towed away from the scene.

