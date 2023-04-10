Find Out What Your Horoscope For The Week Of April 9 Has In Store For You

Horoscopes for the week of April 9

Aries (March 31-April 19): Aries, this week you might feel like you're on top of the world, but don't get too cocky or you might fall off. With that brings feelings of impulsiveness and you might find yourself making questionable decisions, like dyeing your hair or getting a tattoo. Think twice before acting!

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your stubbornness might get the best of you this week, Taurus. If you find yourself unable to budge on even the smallest of issues, like what pizza you should order for dinner, remember it's sometimes better to compromise.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Do you find yourself feeling like a jack-of-all-trades this week, Gemini? If so, be careful not to become a master of none, or you might end up feeling spread too thin. Additionally, your indecisiveness might reach new heights. It's likely you'll find yourself spending hours trying to decide between two equally unimportant options, like what flavor ice cream to get. Go with your gut!

Cancer (June 22-July 22): This week, Cancer, your emotional nature might get the best of you. You might find yourself crying at the drop of a hat, like when you realize you forgot your phone charger at home. Just remember, it's okay to have feelings!

Leo (July 23-August 22): Leo, this week you will feel like you're the king or queen of the jungle. Just be careful not to get too caught up in your own roar, or you might end up scaring off your friends.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): This week you might feel like you're stuck in a routine. Just remember, sometimes it's good to switch things up and try something new, like taking a dance class or trying a new recipe.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Your love of harmony might be put to the test this week, Libra. You might find yourself in a conflict with someone close to you, like your significant other or your roommate. Just remember, sometimes a little disagreement can lead to a stronger relationship.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): This week, your lingering intense emotions might be in overdrive. You might find yourself feeling everything from love to hate in a matter of seconds. Just remember, sometimes a good cry or scream can help release those pent-up feelings.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Your love for freedom and independence might be in overdrive this week, Sagittarius. You might find yourself itching to break free from any restraints, like a horse running wild. Just remember, sometimes a little bit of structure can help you reach your goals.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Capricorn, your workaholic tendencies might be in overdrive. You might find yourself buried in work, ignoring everything else around you. Just remember, sometimes it's okay to take a break and enjoy the little things in life.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Your rebellious streak might be in overdrive this week. You might find yourself challenging authority and breaking rules just for the fun of it. Just remember, sometimes it's better to pick your battles wisely.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Pisces, you might find yourself feeling a little bit like a psychic this week, always sensing things before they happen. Just be careful not to become too paranoid, or you might end up with a case of the jitters.