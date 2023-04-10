Michigan Town Named Among America's Best Beach Towns

Summer is just around around the corner and that means that it's time to plan a vacation! If you're looking for the perfect spot to spend a few days in the sun surrounded by the best dining options, shops, and scenery, look no further than the best beach town in all of Michigan.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best beach town in all of Michigan is Saugatuck. Saugatuck was also named as one of the best beach towns in the entire country.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about one of the best beach towns in the entire country:

"Saugatuck is to western Michigan what Provincetown is to Cape Cod. It is thoroughly a tourist's beach town—invaded in the summer—but like many of Michigan’s best beach towns, its character is impeccably maintained despite the influx of visitors. Nicknamed "The Great Art-Doors," Saugatuck—along with its sister city across the river, Douglas—has gained a reputation as Michigan's premiere gaycation spot. It’s also a destination for the arts and antiques, thanks to ties to the Ox Bow School of Art, the Saugatuck Center for the Arts, art galleries like the Armstrong De-Graaf International Fine Art Gallery, and the Saugatuck Antique Pavilion.

For a continued list of the best beach towns across America visit thrillist.com.