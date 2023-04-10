Michigan Town Named One Of America's 'Most Underrated' Cities To Visit

Less than five hours north of the Windy City lies a travelers' oasis along the Grand Traverse Bay. This booming little city offers beautiful lake views, the best dining options, and more!

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the most underrated city to visit in all of Michigan is Traverse City.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the most underrated city to visit in Michigan:

"Often likened to hip destinations like Asheville, North Carolina, or Portland, Maine, Traverse City, Michigan, is home to incredible dining, wineries, breweries, and beaches—and as such, has been nicknamed “the Hamptons of Michigan.” People flock here for events like the National Cherry Festival in July, which celebrates the area’s No. 1 crop, and the Traverse City Film Festival in August, one of the best attended in the country. Stay at Hotel Indigo or Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, and go hungry to check out modern restaurants like Mama Lu’s taco shop. The sweetly named Cherry Capital Airport launched new direct flights this summer from cities including New York, Atlanta, and Chicago, making getting to this Northern Michigan city of 15,000 easier than ever."

For a continued list of the most underrated cities to visit across the country, visit rd.com.