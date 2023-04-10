Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In The Entire State

What do you get in your burrito? Do you fill it with rice, beans, chicken, and peppers, or do you prefer chorizo, pico, corn, avocado, and cheese? Many restaurants will also offer a side of chips, guac, or pico! Regardless of what you choose to pile into your burrito, there is one restaurant in Minnesota known for using the freshest ingredients, and providing the best options to customers.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best burrito in all of Minnesota is served at Maya Cuisine located in Minneapolis. This one-stop-burrito-shop receives rave reviews for the way that they prepare their carne asada burrito. Each meal is served at an affordable price, and "everything is made with just the right amount of spice!"

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the best burrito in the entire state:

"Maya Cuisine has been around for awhile, and it has many devoted fans. Not only are the portions generous and the prices low, but the food is incredible. From authentic elote to five-star huarache with barbacoa beef, everything is made with just the right amount of spice. Mm, mm, good!"

For more information regarding the best burritos across the country visit farandwide.com.