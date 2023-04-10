NASCAR Driver Cody Ware Arrested On Serious Charges

NASCAR driver Cody Ware was arrested Monday (April 10) on charges of assault by strangulation -- inflict serious injury and misdemeanor assault on a female, police records obtained by TMZ Sports confirmed.

Ware, 27, was booked into Iredell County Jail at 7:38 a.m. and still listed as being in custody at the time of TMZ Sports' report Monday afternoon. The alleged incident is reported to have taken place at the driver's home in Mooresville, North Carolina, on April 3.

NASCAR announced Ware was indefinitely suspended on Monday in response to news of his arrest. Ware was absent from Saturday's (April 8) dirt track race at Bristol Motor Speedway, with his team, Rick Ware Racing, owned by his father, releasing a statement claiming that the 27-year-old was focusing "on a personal matter."

Rick Ware Racing later issued a statement confirming it was aware of the incident involving Cody Ware and his suspension.

"We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition. We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision," the team wrote on its Twitter account. "The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course. RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway, and beyond. These plans will be announced in the coming days."