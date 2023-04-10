Pennsylvania Town Named One Of America's 'Most Underrated' Cities To Visit

By Logan DeLoye

April 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Just North of the City of Brotherly Love, tucked away in the hills, you will find a booming little city full of music, culture, great dining options, abundant nature, and intriguing history.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the most underrated city to visit in Pennsylvania is Bethlehem. Bethlehem is just over a one-hour drive from Pittsburgh, and has a lot to offer travelers.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the most underrated city to visit in Pennsylvania:

"Seventy miles north of the City of Brotherly Love is Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home to 75,000 and the nation’s largest free music festival. Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Musikfest will feature more than 450 performances from artists including Dierks Bentley, Daughtry, Kesha, and Jason Mraz over ten days in August. Music isn’t the only attraction here, though: History buffs can explore the area’s deep industrial heritage at the National Museum of Industrial History, which opened in 2016, and walk the elevated Hoover-Mason Trestle. Favorite dining spots in town include the solarium-like 1741 on the Terrace, Fegley’s Brew Works, and Apollo Grill."

For a continued list of the most underrated cities to visit across the country, visit rd.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.