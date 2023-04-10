Pennsylvania Town Named One Of America's 'Most Underrated' Cities To Visit

Just North of the City of Brotherly Love, tucked away in the hills, you will find a booming little city full of music, culture, great dining options, abundant nature, and intriguing history.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the most underrated city to visit in Pennsylvania is Bethlehem. Bethlehem is just over a one-hour drive from Pittsburgh, and has a lot to offer travelers.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the most underrated city to visit in Pennsylvania:

"Seventy miles north of the City of Brotherly Love is Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home to 75,000 and the nation’s largest free music festival. Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Musikfest will feature more than 450 performances from artists including Dierks Bentley, Daughtry, Kesha, and Jason Mraz over ten days in August. Music isn’t the only attraction here, though: History buffs can explore the area’s deep industrial heritage at the National Museum of Industrial History, which opened in 2016, and walk the elevated Hoover-Mason Trestle. Favorite dining spots in town include the solarium-like 1741 on the Terrace, Fegley’s Brew Works, and Apollo Grill."

