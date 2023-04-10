Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos Of Daughter Malti's First Easter At Home
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 10, 2023
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' one-year-old daughter Malti Marie celebrated her first Easter at home over the weekend. On Sunday, April 9th, the actress took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of the festivities including a selfie with the two of them. In the photo, Matli is holding a chocolate egg, and wearing a shirt that reads, "Malti Marie's First Easter." The other photos in the post show Malti opening her Easter basket, adorably attempting to eat the chocolate egg, and bonding with their dogs outside on a sunny day. "Easter Sunday. ❤️🧿🙏🏽" Priyanka captioned the heartwarming Instagram post.
While Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogate in January 2022, she was in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the first few months of her life and missed her very first Easter. The new parents were able to bring her home in time for Mother's Day that year. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," they wrote after announcing they had welcomed their first child together. "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."
Earlier this year, Priyanka opened up about the scary experience. "[Malti] was smaller than my hand," she told British Vogue. "I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed to intubate her."