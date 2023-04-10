Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos Of Daughter Malti's First Easter At Home

While Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogate in January 2022, she was in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the first few months of her life and missed her very first Easter. The new parents were able to bring her home in time for Mother's Day that year. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," they wrote after announcing they had welcomed their first child together. "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

Earlier this year, Priyanka opened up about the scary experience. "[Malti] was smaller than my hand," she told British Vogue. "I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed to intubate her."