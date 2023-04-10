Gobert Suspended For Punching Teammate; McDaniels Hurt Punching Wall

The Minnesota Timberwolves face will be without two key players in the Western Conference play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday (April 11).

Forward Jalen McDaniels suffered a season-ending fracture to his right hand after punching a wall in frustration, while Center Rudy Gobert has been suspended for punching teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in Sunday's (April 9) win against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team's final regular-season game, which secured the No. 8 seed in the final regular-season conference standings, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

"Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert isn’t traveling with team to LA and won’t play vs. the Lakers on Tuesday in the Play-In tournament, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted.