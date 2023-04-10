Tennessee Officials To Vote On Reinstating Ousted Lawmakers

Officials in Tennessee are set to hold votes this week on reinstating two Black lawmakers ousted from the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson were expelled from the caucus after leading gun control protests that disrupted business on the House floor. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers spared Rep. Gloria Johnson by one vote.

Nashville's metro council and the Shelby County Board of Commissioners have called emergency meetings to vote on interim replacements for Jones and Pearson.

Many members of both councils have voiced their support for reinstating both lawmakers until a special election can be held.

"The protests at the State Capitol by citizens recently impacted by the senseless deaths of three 9-year-old children and three adults entrusted with their care at their school was understandable given the fact that the gun laws in the State of Tennessee are becoming nearly non-existent," Shelby County Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery said in a statement. "It is equally understandable that the leadership of the State House of Representatives felt a strong message had to be sent to those who transgressed the rules. However, I believe the expulsion of State Representative Justin Pearson was conducted in a hasty manner without consideration of other corrective action methods. I also believe that the ramifications for our great State are still yet to be seen."

Jones and Pearson have both said they plan to run in the special election.

It is unclear what the Republicans in the House will do if Jones and Pearson are reinstated.