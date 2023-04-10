Foods made popular in specific regions of the country, such as cheesesteaks, can spark intense debates about who does it best. Despite personal allegiances, however, basically everyone can come to the general consensus that they're all good. Fortunately, you don't have to be in Philadelphia or even the East Coast to find incredible cheesesteaks closer to home.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best cheesesteak, compiling a list of the top spot in each state, including one right here in Tennessee. According to the site:

"The picks are based on rave reviews and personal experience. What they all have in common is the freshest ingredients, mostly local ownership, great vibes, and a loyal fan base. While all of these spots might not follow the traditional recipe, you won't be disappointed (or hungry) after picking one up."

So which Tennessee restaurant has the best cheesesteak in the state?

Gyro & Philly Steak

Given its name, you can bet to find tasty cheesesteak at this Nashville eatery situated in an unassuming plaza. Gyro & Philly Steak is located at 5751 Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"This casual gyro spot is a hidden gem, according to locals. You can get your Greek specialties, but the menu also boasts a nine-inch Philly with tender beef sliced thin, grilled with onions and peppers, and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo."

Check out the full list at Eat This, Not That! to read up on the best cheesesteak spots in the country.