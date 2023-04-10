Tony Yayo Thanks Angel Reese For Taking His Dance To New Heights

“It’s just a dance," Yayo continued. "I don’t take nothin’ personal. It was a dance I created because I was trying to hide from the police. But shout out to all them people — John Cena, Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark — and definitely Flavor Flav. But Angel Reese? You know, she took the ‘You Can’t See Me’ dance to a whole ‘nother level.”



Yayo's been doing the dance since he first showed off the moves in his "So Seductive" music video in 2005. Since then, wrestler-turned-actor John Cena also adopted the gesture as his "You Can't See Me" dance during his glorified wrestling matches. Clark and Reese recently flaunted the dance during their journey to the national championship game. Reese's use of the gesture set off a slew of conversations about her taunting methods even though Clark used the same gesture over the past few weeks. Yayo weighed in on the discourse surrounding the differences between Reese and Clark's use of the dance.



"When a Black girl do it, it's a problem, but when a white girl do it, it's not a problem," Yayo said.



