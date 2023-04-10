Tony Yayo Thanks Angel Reese For Taking His Dance To New Heights
By Tony M. Centeno
April 10, 2023
Tony Yayo debuted his "You Can't See Me" dance nearly two decades ago, and now he's ecstatic about how it's evolved over the years.
In a conversation TMZ Sports had with the rapper on Saturday, April 8, Yayo praised LSU star Angel Reese for using his infamous gesture to taught Caitlin Clark during the final moments of the Tigers' national championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes last week. Yayo appreciated the young baller for introducing the moves to a new generation of sports and music fans.
“Any kind of sports, talking trash is a part of the game,” Yayo said. “I mean, it was for the championship game. It’s competition."
“It’s just a dance," Yayo continued. "I don’t take nothin’ personal. It was a dance I created because I was trying to hide from the police. But shout out to all them people — John Cena, Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark — and definitely Flavor Flav. But Angel Reese? You know, she took the ‘You Can’t See Me’ dance to a whole ‘nother level.”
Yayo's been doing the dance since he first showed off the moves in his "So Seductive" music video in 2005. Since then, wrestler-turned-actor John Cena also adopted the gesture as his "You Can't See Me" dance during his glorified wrestling matches. Clark and Reese recently flaunted the dance during their journey to the national championship game. Reese's use of the gesture set off a slew of conversations about her taunting methods even though Clark used the same gesture over the past few weeks. Yayo weighed in on the discourse surrounding the differences between Reese and Clark's use of the dance.
"When a Black girl do it, it's a problem, but when a white girl do it, it's not a problem," Yayo said.
Watch the full conversation above.