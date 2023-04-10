Virginia Grand Jury Indicts Mother Of 6-Year-Old Boy Who Shot His Teacher

A grand jury in Newport News, Virginia, indicted the mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, on a pair of charges on Monday (April 10)..

Deja Taylor was indicted on one felony count of child neglect and one misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child.

Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn previously said that the six-year-old boy would not be charged.

"Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these facts support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues," Gwynn said in a statement.

Gwynn also said he is asking the circuit court to impanel another grand jury to investigate the response of school administrators at Richneck Elementary School leading up to the shooting.

"If the Special Grand Jury determines that additional persons are criminally responsible under the law, it can return additional indictments," Gwynn added.

The school administrators were also named in a $40 million lawsuit filed by Zwerner, which blames them for the shooting inside her classroom.