Virginia Grand Jury Indicts Mother Of 6-Year-Old Boy Who Shot His Teacher

By Bill Galluccio

April 10, 2023

6-Year-Old Boy Shoots His Teacher At Richneck Elementary School In Newport News, Virginia
Photo: Getty Images

A grand jury in Newport News, Virginia, indicted the mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacherAbby Zwerner, on a pair of charges on Monday (April 10)..

Deja Taylor was indicted on one felony count of child neglect and one misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child.

Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn previously said that the six-year-old boy would not be charged.

"Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these facts support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues," Gwynn said in a statement.

Gwynn also said he is asking the circuit court to impanel another grand jury to investigate the response of school administrators at Richneck Elementary School leading up to the shooting.

"If the Special Grand Jury determines that additional persons are criminally responsible under the law, it can return additional indictments," Gwynn added.

The school administrators were also named in a $40 million lawsuit filed by Zwerner, which blames them for the shooting inside her classroom.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.