Washington City Named Among America's Most Beautiful Mountain Towns

Beach towns get a lot of attention from travelers and tourist blogs, but what about mountain towns? While a far cry from tropical destinations, these high-altitude locations offer plenty of outdoor adventures, stunning views of nature, huge parks, and other neat activities you can't find anywhere else.

That's why Cheapism found the most beautiful mountain towns in America. The website states, "In each of these tiny mountain towns across the country, you'd be hard-pressed to find an obnoxious throng of tourists, yet each is charming in its own laid-back way, filled with delightful finds down side streets and, in most cases, surrounded by a recreational paradise that will make you long to get out and explore."

Stehekin, Washington made it on the list! Here's why it was chosen:

"This little town, cradled in the North Cascades, is unique on this list in more than one way, but what's most notable is that you can get here only "by boat, plane, or foot" (most people take the Lady of the Lake ferry). Once you arrive, you'll find a thriving — if limited — outdoor, agricultural, and dining scene. Take a self-guided tour of historic Buckner Orchard and Homestead. Grab a bite to eat at the Stehekin Pastry Company, or a cold brew and breathtaking scenery on the sun-filled deck at the North Cascades Lodge. If you're craving a bit more excitement after that, it's just another gorgeous ferry ride to Lake Chelan, Washington, another lovely small mountain town destination in its own right."