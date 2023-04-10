WATCH: 'Dumb' Florida Man Tries Assembling Stolen Scooter In Front Of Store
By Zuri Anderson
April 10, 2023
Authorities in Florida called a man the "dumb criminal of the week" after he was caught trying to assemble a stolen electric scooter in front of the store he allegedly stole from.
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office shared body camera footage of a deputy approaching a suspect, later identified as Patrick Vandermeyden-Miller, as he was putting together the Razor scooter outside a Target on State Road 100. According to officials, witnesses caught him walking past cashiers and out of the store without paying for the scooter, which is worth $539.99.
When the responding deputy asked if he paid for the scooter, Vandermeyden-Miller didn't answer him. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the suspect's pocket, according to officials.
On April 3, 2023, FCSO deputies responded to a shoplifting in progress at Target on State Road 100. Vandermeyden-Miller was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on charges of Petit Theft and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is being held on $2,000 bond.
“This dumb criminal of the week must have thought he was in another state or city where it’s okay to walk into a store and steal what you want and not face any consequences,” Sheriff Rick Staly said on Facebook. “He didn’t get to ride ‘his’ Razor but he did get a free ride to the Green Roof Inn in the backseat of a patrol car!”
Vandermeyden-Miller was booked into Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for petit theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.