WATCH: 'Dumb' Florida Man Tries Assembling Stolen Scooter In Front Of Store

Authorities in Florida called a man the "dumb criminal of the week" after he was caught trying to assemble a stolen electric scooter in front of the store he allegedly stole from.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office shared body camera footage of a deputy approaching a suspect, later identified as Patrick Vandermeyden-Miller, as he was putting together the Razor scooter outside a Target on State Road 100. According to officials, witnesses caught him walking past cashiers and out of the store without paying for the scooter, which is worth $539.99.

When the responding deputy asked if he paid for the scooter, Vandermeyden-Miller didn't answer him. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the suspect's pocket, according to officials.