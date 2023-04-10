Kelly Clarkson teamed up with Charles Esten for a rendition of a classic Bruce Springsteen hit on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday morning (April 10). Esten joined Clarkson and her band on stage during the Kellyoke segment of the uplifting daytime talk show, adding his vocals and guitar to the performance of Springsteen's 1980s anthem.

Esten caught up with the original American Idol champ after the Kellyoke segment, and took the stage with the TV premiere performance of the first single from his forthcoming debut album. Esten released the romantic power ballad, “One Good Move,” last month, dedicating it to his wife of more than three decades. Esten co-wrote the track with Sam Backoﬀ, Zarni deVette, and Elise Hayes, and it was produced by Marshall Altman, per a press release issued at that time.

The “One Good Move” artist previously showcased his musical skills when he starred as Deacon Claybourne on the smash-hit ABC/CMT musical drama Nashville. Esten acted and performed alongside Connie Britton (Rayna Jaymes), Hayden Panettiere (Juliette Barnes), Clare Bowen (Scarlett O’Connor), Sam Palladio (Gunnar Scott), Jonathan Jackson (Avery Barkley) and others in the star-studded cast. Most recently, Esten is known for his role as Ward Cameron in Outer Banks. The Netflix drama also stars Chase Stokes (John B Routledge), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara Carrerra) and others. Esten’s next release as fans await his debut album is “A Little Right Now,” due at the end of this month, on April 28.

Watch Clarkson and Esten cover Springsteen’s “Glory Days” here: