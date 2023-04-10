Foods made popular in specific regions of the country, such as cheesesteaks, can spark intense debates about who does it best. Despite personal allegiances, however, basically everyone can come to the general consensus that they're all good. Fortunately, you don't have to be in Philadelphia or even the East Coast to find incredible cheesesteaks closer to home.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best cheesesteak, compiling a list of the top spot in each state, including one right here in Wisconsin. According to the site:

"The picks are based on rave reviews and personal experience. What they all have in common is the freshest ingredients, mostly local ownership, great vibes, and a loyal fan base. While all of these spots might not follow the traditional recipe, you won't be disappointed (or hungry) after picking one up."

So which Wisconsin restaurant has the best cheesesteak in the state?

Cheesesteak Rebellion

Given its name, you can bet to find incredible cheesesteak at this Green Bay eatery serving up variations on the classic. Cheesesteak Rebellion is located at 1301 S Broadway in Green Bay.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Cheesesteak Rebellion lives up to its name with really unique takes on the Philly classic like the Cajun surf and turf cheesesteak and more. Bring quarters, this place is packed with vintage arcade games!"

Check out the full list at Eat This, Not That! to read up on the best cheesesteak spots in the country.