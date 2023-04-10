Young M.A Says She's 'Sober' In Promising Update About Her Health

"I’ve been getting well," she continued. "I’ve been very much sober. I don’t want to go specifically into details, ‘cause I really want to bring y’all along on my journey. So, besides dropping some new music, I also have a documentary with my story. … Y’all know I’m mysterious. I keep my personal problems to myself. But, now it’s time to express that to y’all.”



Young M.A had plenty of fans worried about her after a video of the rapper getting a haircut sparked conversations about her health. Significant changes in her face and her jaundice eyes alarmed fans enough to make her a trending topic on social media. Once she cleared the air about her health status, M.A told her fans about her plans to release new music and a documentary, in which she plans to tell her story. She didn't give an exact release date but she did reassure fans that it's going to be "one of those M.A summers."



See her full explanation above.