The Biggest Lottery Winners In California History & Where They Are Now

If you won upwards of half a billion dollars by playing the lottery, would you choose to remain anonymous? California natives Marvin and Mae Acosta were one of three couples that won the largest jackpot in the history of the world on January 13th, 2016. The pair won anywhere from $327 million to $533 million depending on how they chose to receive it. According to My Lotto Guide, the couple were extremely private before winning the lottery, and remained so after the fact. They chose to remain anonymous and refused any photos or interviews that went along with the win. It took them 6 whole months after they'd found out that they won just to visit lottery headquarters and accept the money.

Little is known about the current whereabouts of the couple and their family except for the possibility of purchasing a home just 5 miles from the 7-Eleven where they received the winning ticket. The one thing that Marvin and Mae did reveal to the public was that they planed to donate some of the money to charities of their choice. Lottery Critic mentioned that upon announcing their charity donations, scammers entered the equation.

"Today, the Acostas are still keeping a low profile. Their plan to stay out of the public eye seems to be the right call: once they shared their plans to create a charity, scammers went to work. People began receiving obvious scam letters claiming to be from the Acostas."

The two other couples that won the January 13th, 2016 lottery jackpot allowed for interviews to be conducted, photos to be taken, and gave the public a look into what they did with their winnings.