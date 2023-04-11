Chicago Restaurant Serves The Best Deep-Dish Pizza In The Entire City

What is your favorite Windy City pizza shop? Chicago is famous for their deep-dish pizzas, and there is surely no shortage of restaurants that serve this staple.

According to a list compiled by Hotels.com, the best deep-dish pizza in Chicago is served at Pequod’s Pizza. Pequod’s can be found at 2207 N Clybourn Ave, and is open from 11:00 a.m. to midnight.

Here is what Hotels.com had to say about the restaurant that serves the best deep-dish pizza in all of Chicago:

"Pequod’s Pizza has been a rite of passage for Chicago foodies due to its famous caramelized crusts. First opened in Morton Grove in 1970, the pizzeria's pan-style pizzas have crispy, blackened edges that form a solid foundation for toppings like Italian beef, sausage, and giardiniera. The crunchy cheese and refreshing tomato sauce you taste in each slice make it an essential deep-dish restaurant in Chicago. Food and restaurant programs regularly feature Pequod’s Pizza, and visitors from around the world would arrive for a bite. The overwhelming demand for the crispy-edge pan-style pizzas led to a 2nd location in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Whether you head to Lincoln Park or the northwest suburbs, be prepared to wait in line for your slice."

