Chicago Restaurant Serves The Best Deep-Dish Pizza In The Entire City

By Logan DeLoye

April 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

What is your favorite Windy City pizza shop? Chicago is famous for their deep-dish pizzas, and there is surely no shortage of restaurants that serve this staple.

According to a list compiled by Hotels.com, the best deep-dish pizza in Chicago is served at Pequod’s Pizza. Pequod’s can be found at 2207 N Clybourn Ave, and is open from 11:00 a.m. to midnight.

Here is what Hotels.com had to say about the restaurant that serves the best deep-dish pizza in all of Chicago:

"Pequod’s Pizza has been a rite of passage for Chicago foodies due to its famous caramelized crusts. First opened in Morton Grove in 1970, the pizzeria's pan-style pizzas have crispy, blackened edges that form a solid foundation for toppings like Italian beef, sausage, and giardiniera. The crunchy cheese and refreshing tomato sauce you taste in each slice make it an essential deep-dish restaurant in Chicago. Food and restaurant programs regularly feature Pequod’s Pizza, and visitors from around the world would arrive for a bite. The overwhelming demand for the crispy-edge pan-style pizzas led to a 2nd location in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Whether you head to Lincoln Park or the northwest suburbs, be prepared to wait in line for your slice."

For a continued list of the best deep-dish pizza served across the city visit hotels.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.