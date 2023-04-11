Chick-fil-A said goodbye to a classic menu item over seven years ago, but is giving die-hard chicken fans the opportunity to make it at home.

A Chick-fil-A location in Georgia revealed the recipe to the restaurant's discontinued coleslaw on Facebook over the weekend after seeing comments on its social media pages about the possible return of the popular menu item. "We have seen your comments for the coleslaw," the Carrollton location wrote on Facebook. "While corporate has decided to keep this side retired, we wanted to share the recipe with you. We know it’s not the same as getting it here 😢, but we wanted you to know you can enjoy it at home or at family gatherings!"

Here's what you need to make Chick-fil-A's iconic coleslaw at home:

4 teaspoons distilled white vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup mayo

2 10 oz. bags finely shredded cabbage, chopped

1/4 cup carrots, diced

"Whisk vinegar, sugar, mustard and salt together until sugar is dissolved. Add mayonnaise and whisk to mix. Add cabbage and carrots. Mix to combine. Refrigerate for 2 hours and serve," Chick-fil-A shared, adding that this recipe makes six to eight servings.